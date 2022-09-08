SHEPARD: Nasdaq’s Discriminatory Board-Quota Rule Should Be Defeated In Court

In his column this week in the DailyCaller, Free Enterprise Project Director Scott Shepard writes about the NCPPR’s ongoing lawsuit against the Securities and Exchange Commission for approving Nasdaq’s discriminatory board quotas.

“The SEC is a government actor, and American government actors may not take actions that would encourage discrimination on the basis of race, sex or, more recently, sexual orientation,” writes Shepard.

To read the full piece, click here.