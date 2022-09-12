Black Organizations, Including BLM, Do Not Serve Black America And Never Did

In her latest blog on The Naked Truth Report, Project 21’s Kathleen Wells writes, “Over time, we have had the NAACP, SCLC, the Black Panther Party, and many more organizations for the betterment of America’s Black populations… Despite numerous organizations formed many decades ago, Black America is not showing improvements but facing zero median wealth by 2053.”

“A third of black Americans are poor and another third are a paycheck away from poverty. Clearly, those black organizations have never achieved their stated goal of improving the lot of black Americans,” writes Wells.

To read the full piece, click here.