COOPER: While FBI Focuses on Mar-a-Lago, America’s Minorities and Poor Suffer Crime Wave

In his opinion piece for The Washington Times, Project 21 chairman Horace Cooper writes, “Over the last six years, Americans have witnessed some of the darkest times in the history of Federal law enforcement. And the August raid of Mar-a-Lago is sadly only a speed bump along the way.”

“While our cities continue to be bludgeoned by a historic crime wave, the FBI and Department of Justice have made it clear that their aggressive political agenda is more important than the people they serve. This has come at a tremendous cost to the country — particularly low-income and minority citizens — and if continued will result in a further division between these agencies and the American people,” writes Cooper.

