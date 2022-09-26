The Regression of Black Americans

Project 21’s Kathleen Wells writes in The Naked Truth, “The mainstream public has become more aware that the Democrats habitually lie. The biggest lie Black Americans have believed for decades is the immigration lie that the Democrats perpetuate, that they care.”

“The Democratic Party has deceived democratic voters and Black Americans so deeply that most of the black callers into CSPAN’s Washington Journal defend illegal aliens based upon some absurd notion that Latinos, Mexicans, or Indians are indigenous to America,” says Wells. “Black Americans have regressed since sticking with the Democratic Party. Thus, keeping Black Americans wanting is a mere political strategy to maintain their power.”

To read the full piece, click here.