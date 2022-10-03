03 Oct 2022 PECK: Klaus Schwab Is The Grand Conspirator

In his recent column in Human Events, Free Enterprise Project associate Ethan Peck explains how World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab is similar to Fyodor Dostoevsky’s infamous character, the Grand Inquisitor.

Ethan Peck

“The many who mockingly liken Schwab to Emperor Palpatine or Dr. Evil are actually not being excessively hyperbolic – there’s ample validity to those comparisons,” writes Ethan.

To read the full piece, click here.



