PECK: Woke Capital Can’t End Until Corporate Incest Does

In his recent column in Human Events, Free Enterprise Project associate Ethan Peck takes a deep dive on corporate incest and how it serves the woke industrial complex.

“We’ve all seen how most major corporations – whether they make cars, sneakers, movies or coffee – flaunt pride flags the second the clock strikes 12:00 am on June 1 like a well-trained synchronized swim team. To many, the harmony of it all is astonishing, but once you learn that the leadership (and majority ownership) of big corporations are the same people, it’s not really a surprise when nearly all of them parrot the same exact woke nonsense at the same time,” writes Ethan.

