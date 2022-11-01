COHEN: States Are Waking Up To The Dark Reality Behind Financial Elites’ ESG Push

National Center for Public Policy Research’s Senior Fellow, Bonner Cohen in his recent opinion piece in the Daily Caller writes, “The recent decision by officials in Louisiana and Missouri to liquidate their states’ investments in Wall Street heavyweight BlackRock reflects the growing recognition that the interests of the financial elites are at odds with the aspirations of ordinary Americans.

“Louisiana will be yanking its $794 million investment in BlackRock by the end of the year, and Missouri will follow suit by terminating its $300 million account with the firm.

“At stake is more than just the financial security of pension plans for state employees. The political agenda pursued by investment houses, such as BlackRock, State Street and Vanguard, are increasingly being seen as posing a threat to a way of life for people far removed from Wall Street boardrooms.”

