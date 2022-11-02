SHEPARD: Twitter staff prove as its final act exactly why it must go

In his latest commentary for Real Clear Markets, Free Enterprise Project Director Scott Shepard writes about the layoffs at Twitter since Elon Musk’s purchase of the company, how a similar wave of firings may follow at Facebook, and what it all means for woke capital.

“It’s reasonable to expect that quite a few Facebook employees will be joining the former Twitterers in incipient real-world valuation of equity-studies degrees,” writes Scott.

To read the full piece, click here.