08 Nov 2022 I’m Black and became a conservative because Democrats keep failing my community
Project 21’s Rasheed Walters writes in Fox News, “The neighborhood where I grew up in Boston and where I was born and raised, was plagued with violence. I witnessed my first homicide when I was five years old and, on my way, to tee ball practice.
“In the absence of my father, my mother, a nurse who came to the United States legally from Trinidad and Tobago, raised me.
“I attended poor public schools and struggled every step of the way, yet I graduated from college in three years with a political science degree, and I am now a successful entrepreneur, published writer, historian, and free-thinking conservative.
“I am the American dream and the Democratic Party’s nightmare.”
