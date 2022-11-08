I’m Black and became a conservative because Democrats keep failing my community

Project 21’s Rasheed Walters writes in Fox News, “The neighborhood where I grew up in Boston and where I was born and raised, was plagued with violence. I witnessed my first homicide when I was five years old and, on my way, to tee ball practice.

“In the absence of my father, my mother, a nurse who came to the United States legally from Trinidad and Tobago, raised me.

“I attended poor public schools and struggled every step of the way, yet I graduated from college in three years with a political science degree, and I am now a successful entrepreneur, published writer, historian, and free-thinking conservative.

“I am the American dream and the Democratic Party’s nightmare.”

