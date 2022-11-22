The Walls Are Closing In On Big Tech

Project 21’s Joe Mobley writes in The Daily Caller, “YouTube is back to its old tricks, strengthening Sen. Ted Cruz’s argument that Big Tech censorship is the “single biggest threat we have to free speech in this country.”

“But, comedic media personality, Steven Crowder, may have just struck the fatal blow to YouTube and other Big Tech platforms. In 2020, Crowder’s streaming show — Louder with Crowder (LWC) — set a new record for election night coverage.

“How did YouTube respond?

“They pulled the stream down in the middle of Crowder’s coverage.

“Two years later, YouTube decided they weren’t willing to risk Crowder’s election coverage garnering yet another massive following. Just days before the election, YouTube suspended Crowder’s account — removing all hopes of another record-setting LWC election stream.”

