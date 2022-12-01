Corporate America’s ‘Wokeness’ Problem

Free Enterprise Project Director Scott Shepard was quoted in Decision Magazine, “Sey and Eich are two prominent examples, but for anyone with any management influence in most large corporations, the politically correct line must be toed—or else, says Scott Shepard, director of the Free Enterprise Project at the National Center for Public Policy Research (NCPPR). The NCPPR buys shares in hundreds of companies in an effort to hold corporate boards accountable.

“In many of the Fortune 500 boardrooms and at large banks and investment houses, many corporate leaders are—at the very least—willing to go along in order to avoid being called out by the likes of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the Sierra Club, Black Lives Matter or the Southern Poverty Law Center.

“The trading giant NASDAQ went so far as to mandate that corporations doing business with them meet NASDAQ-prescribed quotas on their corporate boards for racial, gender and sexual minorities, which the federal Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved. ”

To read the full piece, click here.