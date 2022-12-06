Project 21 Black Leadership Network Stands With Elon Musk In “Battle For The Future Of Civilization”

Washington, DC – Project 21, the black leadership network of the National Center for Public Policy Research (NCPPR), delivered a letter today to Twitter Chief Executive Elon Musk that requests a meeting to discuss the other side of the black experience on social media.

The request counters a demand from the NAACP, National Urban League and National Action Network to meet with Twitter executives in an obvious attempt to influence Twitter’s move toward free speech and inclusivity of divergent viewpoints.

“With Elon Musk’s recent acquisition of Twitter and his commitment to the tenets of free speech, Project 21 seeks to partner with the new Twitter chief executive in ensuring that the diversity of voices in the black community are represented fairly,” said Horace Cooper, Project 21’s chairman. “There has been much fearmongering about rising white supremacist propaganda and racial and religious hatred on the Twitter platform that simply isn’t genuine.”

“It has also become abundantly evident — thanks to Twitter’s document release over the weekend — that the collusion many suspected was, in fact, real,” said Cooper. “We applaud Mr. Musk in his recognition that the protection of free speech is indeed ‘a battle for the future of civilization.’”

Project 21 hopes to partner with Mr. Musk and the Twitter team to give a balanced view of black opinion that supports his free speech agenda and helps to lead the fight against efforts by the left and the Biden Administration to suppress speech.

The Project 21 letter to Elon Musk can be viewed here.