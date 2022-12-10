10 Dec 2022 California Reparations Could See Newsom Give Black Americans $223k Each
Project 21’s Horace Cooper appears on The Ingraham Angle on Fox News to talk about California governor Gavin Newsom’s push for slave reparations. These reparations could amount to $223,000 for each Black American. Watch the full interview below:
Project 21’s Horace Cooper also joins The Steve Malzberg Show to discuss reparations and what’s going on with Twitter and Elon Musk. Listen to the full interview below: