Composting the Dead to Protect the Planet Raises Concerns

National Center for Public Policy Research’s Senior Fellow, Bonner Cohen writes in Heartland Daily News, “California is joining four other states in allowing composting human bodies or “natural organic reduction (NOR)” of bodies in the interest of protecting the planet from climate change.

“In welcoming CA Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) signature on a bill she sponsored allowing the composting of human remains, Assemblywoman Christina Garcia (D) boasted that if all Californians opted for recomposing over cremation, “the state would see 2.5 million fewer metric tons of carbon within a decade; that’s the equivalent of energy output required to power 225,000 homes for a year.”

“Newsom signed AB 351 into law on September 18. It will go into effect on January 1, 2027.”

To read the full piece, click here.