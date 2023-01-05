Whitley Yates: Kevin McCarthy Needs to Hang It Up

In a discussion on Newsmax TV’s “American Agenda,” held during yet another House Speaker vote, Project 21 Ambassador Whitley Yates told fellow panelist Simon Conway and cohosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish that “Kevin [McCarthy] needs to hang it up.”

She explained:

When you’re looking at the 9th vote, the 10th vote, etc. and he still doesn’t have what he needs, the foundation is fractured and people don’t trust his leadership…. I don’t think he’s taken the hints, and he’s gonna keep at it until he doesn’t succeed.

A bit later in the program, Whitley added: