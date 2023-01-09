09 Jan 2023 Conservatives Push Back On Woke Corporations

In a USA Today article, Jessica Guynn describes the rising resistance that corporate America is facing from conservatives such as Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Free Enterprise Project (FEP).

She quotes FEP’s publication “Balancing the Boardroom” when speculating why those on the right are aiming their fire at woke CEOs and board members:

American corporations, hyper-politicized and corrupt as many may be, are among the few public institutions where there’s still a fighting chance to reverse course.

