09 Jan 2023 Donna Jackson to Speak Before House Committee Tomorrow
Donna Jackson, who serves as the director of membership development for the National Center’s Project 21 black leadership network, will be participating tomorrow morning in a roundtable before the U.S. House Committee on Energy & Commerce.
The event is entitled “A Roundtable on Unaffordable Energy Costs.”
The event will be live-streamed here starting at 10:30am ET.