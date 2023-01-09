09 Jan 2023 Michael Austin: Government Handouts Discourage Employment

Michael Austin

While nearly 3 million Americans blamed COVID for their inability to work last month, Project 21 Ambassador Michael Austin says government interference is to blame for the larger unemployment problem.

In a Washington Times article by Sean Salai,  Michael said:

Too many Americans are receiving government handouts to not work… Unless the federal government pulls back, don’t expect the labor force to bounce back, COVID or not.

