Withdrawing Money From BlackRock Is Only a First Step

Many states and some other sensible investors have begun to pull their money out of BlackRock, tired of having the power of their assets commandeered by Larry Fink to advance his personal policy preferences.

But withdrawal is only a first step, argues Free Enterprise Project Director Scott Shepard in a new RealClearMarkets commentary.

To combat woke “capitalism,” investors must vote their proxy ballots against the woke tide, by re-investing wisely or relying on the right guidance. Scott then offers several good options.

Read the full piece here.