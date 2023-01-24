Is JPMorgan Chase’s CEO Clueless or Complicit?

Jamie Dimon talks a good game about running JPMorgan Chase by rewarding merit to achieve profit, rather than by woke ideology.

But his chief lieutenants aren’t listening.

Instead, they’re changing the rules, lying and stonewalling in order to debank conservatives and to avoid having to respect center/right interests, all while they kowtow to the hard left’s agenda.

Someone — Congress? — needs to make sure Dimon knows what’s going on at his own shop, and hold him to account.

Free Enterprise Project Director Scott Shepard has more in today’s RealClearMarkets column.

And if you haven’t, make sure to sign this petition to let Chase know you oppose what it’s doing.