Scott Shepard: If AT&T & DirecTV Want to Fight Disinformation, Start With CNN and MSNBC, Not Newsmax and OAN

On the One America News Network (OAN), Free Enterprise Project Director Scott Shepard and guest host Stella Escobedo discussed the censorship of conservative voices. This was most recently evidenced when AT&T-owned DirecTV dropped Newsmax TV from its lineup, just as it dropped OAN in April.

Scott told Stella that the wrong media outlets are being targeted: