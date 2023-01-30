Larry Fink

30 Jan 2023 Scott Shepard: 10 Steps to Reform Larry Fink the Comic Book Villain

Last week in Davos, Switzerland, many of the World Economic Forum (WEF) leaders whined that we on the right are making our evaluations of their attempts to control world energy, food, and environmental, legal and social policy “personal.”

And apparently BlackRock CEO Larry Fink in particular dislikes it when Free Enterprise Project Director Scott Shepard and others call him a comic book villain. The thing is, though, he and his WEF pals are comic-book villains.

In Scott’s latest RealClearMarkets column, he presents a 10-step program advising Fink on how to reform his ways.

 

With Davos 2023 Wrapped, How To Cease Being a Comic Book Villain



