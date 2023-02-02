02 Feb 2023 Project 21 Responds to Murder of New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour
Members of our Project 21 black leadership network are expressing sorrow over the fatal shooting of Eunice Dwumfour, a Republican councilwoman from New Jersey, who was only 30 years old.
Project 21 ambassador Melanie Collette, an active leader in the New Jersey State Republican Party (NJGOP), commented:
I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of Eunice Dwumfor, a beloved member of the NJGOP family and Sayreville community. Members of both sides of the aisle remember Councilwoman Dwumfor for her unwavering dedication to public service.
This heartbreaking incident has shocked us all, that such an abhorrent act of gun violence could take away someone so devoted to her community. We can seek solace in our unwavering faith while striving to honor Eunice’s legacy by following the example she left behind.
May love and peace fill those affected at this time.