Horace Cooper: To Help Minorities, Big Tech Should Boost Inner-City STEM Programs, Not Racist DEI Policies

In response to news that many Big Tech companies are laying off their Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) employees, Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper and Fox News host Laura Ingraham noted that this reveals that even corporate America recognizes DEI is a sham.

On last night’s episode of “The Ingraham Angle,” Horace said:

The problem is [that DEI policies] destroy, diminish and create a problem in the workplace by creating animus, making racial and sexual concerns even when those don’t exist. The truth of the matter is, the very companies that tried virtue signaling by creating all of these showed how irrelevant those were to their actual operations. I have an idea: If you genuinely are concerned about the problems facing this country, why don’t these tech organizations go to inner-city schools and hire some of the best and most talented instructors, so that science, technology, engineering — all of the STEM activities — are mastered? That’s the way for the diversity of America that’s possible to come forward. Teaching people that other people can be judged… on the basis of their race or their gender? That’s not only illegal, but it’s actually counterproductive.

Horace’s STEM education recommendation echoes one of the recommendations found in Project 21’s new “Blueprint for a Better Deal for Black America.” On pages 27-28 in the Blueprint, Project 21 recommended that federal funding be tied to STEM mastery in public schools: