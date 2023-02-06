Horace Cooper: Biden Administration Reshaping the Judiciary According to Race

On last night’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper and host Tucker Carlson discussed the Biden Administration’s selection of judges according to their race rather than merit.

Tucker played a video of federal judicial nominee Charnelle Bjelkengren failing a constitutional pop quiz presented to her by Sen. John Kennedy.

After digging into data on judicial selection, Claremont Institute Fellow Jeremy Carl tweeted:

Of the 97 federal judges confirmed under Biden:

5 are white men

22 are black women From LSAT data taken from a typical year when these students attended law school:

29 blacks scored above 170

More than 1900 whites scored above 170

Horace told Tucker: