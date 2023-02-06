06 Feb 2023 Horace Cooper: Biden Administration Reshaping the Judiciary According to Race
On last night’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper and host Tucker Carlson discussed the Biden Administration’s selection of judges according to their race rather than merit.
Tucker played a video of federal judicial nominee Charnelle Bjelkengren failing a constitutional pop quiz presented to her by Sen. John Kennedy.
After digging into data on judicial selection, Claremont Institute Fellow Jeremy Carl tweeted:
Of the 97 federal judges confirmed under Biden:
5 are white men
22 are black women
From LSAT data taken from a typical year when these students attended law school:
29 blacks scored above 170
More than 1900 whites scored above 170
What we’re seeing from the Biden Administration, and generally from the progressive movement, is this idea that we just need to reshape the judiciary, in a way, under “color” (I use that term in a duplicative way) by pretending that we’re making the courts look more like America.
But the truth of the matter is, we’re finding people, they aren’t talented, they aren’t highly skilled, but they know progressive vision just like the back of their hand.
That’s the ultimate goal of what’s happening here. Not excellence. And America suffers, corporations suffer, defendants suffer.