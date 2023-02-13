13 Feb 2023 Scott Shepard Laughs at Twitter Censor Yoel Roth Calling Himself “Nonpartisan”
On February 8, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability conducted a hearing entitled “Protecting Speech from Government Interference and Social Media Bias, Part 1: Twitter’s Role in Suppressing the Biden Laptop Story.”
Family Research Council President Tony Perkins brought Free Enterprise Project Director Scott Shepard onto his “Washington Watch” program that evening to get his reaction to the hearing.
“In a sense it was hilarious,” Scott laughed wryly regarding the testimony of Yoel Roth, Twitter’s former global head of trust & safety.
Scott explained:
Yoel Roth claiming that he’s nonpartisan is one of the most astonishing statements. I don’t know if he was under oath, but he was under oath, his right hand should have burned off.
I mean, he has made it very very clear that during his time at Twitter, as the head of their censorship department, he was on a mission to downplay and to eliminate what he considered “dangerous speech” — not false, not inaccurate, not hate speech….
Dangerous speech just meant speech about things, or taking positions, that Yoel Roth personally disagreed with.