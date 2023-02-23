JPMorgan De-Banked Conservatives While Turning Blind Eye to Jeffrey Epstein’s Accounts

Today the National Center’s Free Enterprise Project (FEP) issued a joint press release with our shareholder activism ally National Legal and Policy Center to call attention to the disgusting and deep-seated hypocrisy of financial giant JPMorgan Chase.

While JPMorgan was busy de-banking conservative activists and organizations — such as Ambassador Sam Brownback’s National Committee for Religious Freedom — it chose to overlook the accounts of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, which Epstein was using to pay his victims.

“This is evil; Chase let the cash flow to aid and abet Jeffrey Epstein’s sick and disgusting global sex trafficking operation,” said Paul Chesser, director of NLPC’s Corporate Integrity Project. “But they shut down its services to a praiseworthy and respectable initiative by an upstanding public servant, and want to hide the reasons for it all from shareholders. The bank is obviously embarrassed and it should be.”

“Chase is a too-big-to-fail bank, so it gets to keep its profits, while all taxpayers – not just leftwingers – backstop its losses,” said Scott Shepard, Director of FEP. “Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon talks a good game about recognizing the folly of woke corporate governance, apparently without realizing that that’s how his shop is run. After these Epstein revelations, it’s time for Congress and the states to investigate Chase and to bar it from doing business until it ends its petty partisan discrimination.”

