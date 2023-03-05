Horace Cooper: Biden Signals to Criminals That It’s Their Time to Shine

Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper blasted both America’s top credit card companies and President Biden in a feisty discussion about crime on the Fox News Channel program “The Ingraham Angle.”

Responding to reports that Discover and other credit card companies plan to start monitoring their customers’ gun related purchases, Horace said:

These companies do not need to be in the business of keeping track of what you’re doing when you make your purchase, as long as it’s lawful. Spend more time figuring out how to get the interest rates lower, rather than this nonsense that threatens the civil liberties of the American people.

Horace also had choice words regarding President Biden’s handling of our nation’s crime epidemic: