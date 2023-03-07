Whitley Yates: Secure the Border to Prevent Other Fentanyl Tragedies

“I sit before you as someone who’s lost two family members this year, in 2023, to fentanyl poisoning. We buried them last week,” Project 21’s Whitley Yates told Newsmax hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish.

She added:

This is a very serious issue, and the current administration — more importantly, President Biden — has literally laughed about this in the face of Americans, while also saying “oh, 20,000 pounds of fentanyl will only kill a thousand people,” when it will actually 4.5 billion people. So he doesn’t even have the capacity to understand the issue, much less be able to address it with the current ineptitude in his administration…. I think that we really need to get to the root of the problem instead of passing blame…. The border must be secure in this country. It needs to be taken seriously, because we are losing 18-45 year olds on a daily basis at alarming rates. It went from being a 25% overdose rate to 50% under the current administration, and I think when we get the numbers it’s gonna go up more. We know it’s flooding in through the borders, but once again the Biden Administration and Kamala Harris do not want to secure the borders in order to protect Americans.

Whitley says that her family, while still grieving, is hoping to use their experience to educate others about the dangers of fentanyl poisoning.

For more on how illegal immigration is fueling our nation’s fentanyl crisis, see Project 21’s newly released publication, “What Immigration Policy Means for Black America.” An excerpt: