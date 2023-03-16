Black Conservative Summit Features Project 21 Participation

On March 24-25, 2023, hundreds of black conservatives will gather in Chicago, IL to discuss “The Black Conservative Agenda: How to Fix Black America.”

The National Center’s Project 21 black leadership network will be represented well at this gathering:

On March 24, Project 21’s Stacy Washington will be onstage interviewing Dr. Voddie Baucham, Jr.

On March 25, Project 21 and The Heritage Foundation will be co-hosting a breakfast, where Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper and Project 21 Director of Membership Development Donna Jackson will present registrants with Project 21’s Blueprint for a Better Deal for Black America.

On March 25, Donna Jackson will join Project 21’s Niger Innis for a breakout session entitled “The Free Market vs. Socialism.”

On March 25, Horace Cooper will be speaking on “How the Progressive Agenda Harms Black America.”

For more information, or to register, please click here.