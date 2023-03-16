16 Mar 2023 Black Conservative Summit Features Project 21 Participation
Posted at 15:05h in Featured, Project 21
On March 24-25, 2023, hundreds of black conservatives will gather in Chicago, IL to discuss “The Black Conservative Agenda: How to Fix Black America.”
The National Center’s Project 21 black leadership network will be represented well at this gathering:
- On March 24, Project 21’s Stacy Washington will be onstage interviewing Dr. Voddie Baucham, Jr.
- On March 25, Project 21 and The Heritage Foundation will be co-hosting a breakfast, where Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper and Project 21 Director of Membership Development Donna Jackson will present registrants with Project 21’s Blueprint for a Better Deal for Black America.
- On March 25, Donna Jackson will join Project 21’s Niger Innis for a breakout session entitled “The Free Market vs. Socialism.”
- On March 25, Horace Cooper will be speaking on “How the Progressive Agenda Harms Black America.”
For more information, or to register, please click here.