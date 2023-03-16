How States Can Stop Outsourced Discrimination

Recently The Federalist reported on the ways in which a number of corporations are outsourcing equity-based discrimination: donating shareholder assets to nonprofits, charitable corporations and others that discriminate on the basis of race, sex and orientation.

It’s not at all clear that this isn’t already illegal, but in a RealClearMarkets commentary, Free Enterprise Project Director Scott Shepard suggests a few minor statutory reforms that could stop this practice nationwide, so long as at least one big state or a collection of smaller states adopted them.

Read the entire commentary here.