16 Mar 2023 How States Can Stop Outsourced Discrimination

Posted at 10:37h in Featured, Free Enterprise Project by

Recently The Federalist reported on the ways in which a number of corporations are outsourcing equity-based discrimination: donating shareholder assets to nonprofits, charitable corporations and others that discriminate on the basis of race, sex and orientation.

It’s not at all clear that this isn’t already illegal, but in a RealClearMarkets commentaryFree Enterprise Project Director Scott Shepard suggests a few minor statutory reforms that could stop this practice nationwide, so long as at least one big state or a collection of smaller states adopted them.

Read the entire commentary here.

States Can Stop the Outsourcing of Race Discrimination by Corporations



The National Center for Public Policy Research is a communications and research foundation supportive of a strong national defense and dedicated to providing free market solutions to today’s public policy problems. We believe that the principles of a free market, individual liberty and personal responsibility provide the greatest hope for meeting the challenges facing America in the 21st century.