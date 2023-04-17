CNN recently revealed that U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries once compared black conservatives to “house negroes.”

Ambassadors with the Project 21 black leadership network have responded in droves, and Emery McClendon now adds his voice to the mix:

An elected representative who doesn’t get it. No surprise here at all.

Leftists often misrepresent the truth and twist history to cause division and controversy. So-called “house negroes” would be those controlled by their liberal progressive slave owners, not free-thinking America-loving black conservatives. Blacks were making significant progress until they were sold out by the likes of Hakeem Jeffries.

Until blacks finally do their homework and come to explore the true meaning of the American Dream — and how people like MLK and us black conservatives have stood in the gap to introduce the benefits of freedom, liberty and personal responsibility to achieve life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness — there will aways be ignorance and failure in the black communities.

Blacks need to find new and better leadership, not look to those who constantly race-bait and who purposely cause blatant failures just to maintain control.

These current so-called leaders who don’t like America’s founding principles and documents love to use them to collect reparations and government handouts. Why the double standard? It’s called control and maintaining a good seat at the progressive table.

Jeffries and his ilk don’t want the message of hope to spread throughout the black community. Therefore they focus on division and exaggerated allegations of racism to deflect the truth.