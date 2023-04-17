17 Apr 2023 Horace Cooper: Black Americans Are More Conservative Than Americans at Whole
Fox News host Jesse Watters brought Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper onto his show “Jesse Watters Primetime” to discuss recent revelations that U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries compared black conservatives to “house negroes.”
Horace pointed out that black conservatism has a rich history in the United States, including among some of our most revered public figures. He also noted that when you remove party labels and drill down on the issues, black Americans are actually much more conservative than you’d think.
Horace told Watters:
Our group put a statement out. I recognize that the comments that [Jeffries] made, he made while he was in college.
But my concern is that these comments appear to reflect an idea that conservatism is not something that is familiar to black America. I mean, you gotta look at people like Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, Booker T. Washington. Not just Clarence Thomas today, not just Thomas Sowell.
There are a legion of black Americans who have supported freedom, supported small government, personal responsibility. In fact, when you ask black Americans some basic questions about faith, family and responsibility, what you see is that black Americans are actually more conservative than Americans at whole….
Hakeem Jeffries, black American conservatism is critical. It’s a critical part of America, just like conservatism is a critical part of America.