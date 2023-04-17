Horace Cooper: Black Americans Are More Conservative Than Americans at Whole

Fox News host Jesse Watters brought Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper onto his show “Jesse Watters Primetime” to discuss recent revelations that U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries compared black conservatives to “house negroes.”

Horace pointed out that black conservatism has a rich history in the United States, including among some of our most revered public figures. He also noted that when you remove party labels and drill down on the issues, black Americans are actually much more conservative than you’d think.

Horace told Watters: