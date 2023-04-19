Project 21 Blasts Chicago Mayor-Elect for Sympathizing With Violent Mob

Americans have been rightly horrified this week by a viral video showing innocent bystanders being attacked by a vicious mob of teenagers in Chicago. But while the nation looks on aghast, Chicago’s own mayor-elect seems to be siding with the perpetrators.

According to an article in RedState:

The story is made all the worse by the incredible response of Chicago’s new mayor-elect, Brandon Johnson, who appeared to sympathize with the rioters. He released a statement that included the sentence, “…it is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities.” As RedState‘s Sister Toldjah wrote, “…on a news broadcast, Johnson again refused to condemn the rioters and looters even after being repeatedly asked if he condoned what they did. Instead, Johnson focused on how the perpetrators were allegedly ‘acting out of desperation’ and said that you have to ‘pay attention to the cries that people have.’”

Members of the Project 21 black leadership network thankfully see the truth more clearly, and they are speaking out against Johnson’ callousness toward victims and the rule of law.

Project 21’s Curtis T. Hill, Jr., former attorney general of neighboring state Indiana, says:

It’s mind-numbing how Chicago — a city with over 2.8 million people — continues to elect incompetent, incapable and ill-informed enablers who defend lawless malcontents hellbent on destroying opportunity while ignoring the fear and agony of honest victims left to their own devices. Just when you think that Chicago has dodged a bullet by heaving Lori “Lightweight” from a job she was ill-equipped to handle, along comes the new mayor-elect, who may prove worse as he listens to the “cries” of criminals and hoods instead of the pleas for help from honest citizens wanting to live in peace. Chicago, like many great cities across this nation, is getting just what it voted for!

Project 21 ‘s David L. Lowery, Jr., co-pastor at Fernwood Community Outreach Church in Chicago, says: