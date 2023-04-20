Social Justice Prosecutors Seek Justice for Some, Not All

Alvin Bragg isn’t just a Trump persecutor. He is part of a much larger, systemic, sinister problem that threatens the American ideal of justice and the rule of law.

In The Washington Times, Project 21 Ambassador Curtis T. Hill, Jr. — formerly Indiana’s attorney general — writes that leftist elites have handpicked Bragg and others to push a social justice agenda that tilts justice in favor of the historically marginalized:

They identify progressive, preferably Black prosecutor candidates whose collective work will promote a social justice agenda nationally and appeal to the so-called marginalized communities. Thus begins the realignment of the criminal justice system in America. Sound sinister? It is. These new kinds of social justice prosecutors won’t be bound by the ordinary standards of prosecutorial discretion grounded in the Constitution. Oh, no! Instead, DAs like Mr. Bragg will unilaterally determine the desired “corrections” to the system and — using the unfettered authority of their offices — realign the power dynamic regardless of the moral, ethical and legal rightness of their intended outcomes. In other words, they’ll charge whomever they want for whatever they want — or decline to charge whoever they want for whatever they want — according to whether it suits their agenda, regardless of the law. And this will all be OK because we’re making up for past wrongs.

Curtis writes from his own experience:

I remember my own experiences being a young deputy prosecutor who happened to be Black. I often got questions from others about why would I want to lock “my people” up. Or, they might ask, why don’t you practice criminal defense so you can help Black people instead of hurting them? As I continued on my path to becoming one of the few Black Republican elected prosecutors in the nation, I always dismissed such criticisms as raw stupidity. I was not out to lock up Black people — or White people, for that matter — but rather to properly evaluate evidence and make decisions that were just and fair to all. I was and am quite aware of the historical injustices faced by Blacks in America, including friends and members of my own family. It was not my job as a prosecutor, however, to use my position — and the power that came with it — to seek revenge. It was not my agenda to inflict injustice on people in other demographic categories just so they could experience the same unfair treatment that Blacks have experienced. Injustice is injustice — regardless of who’s facing it.

Curtis’s conclusion is particularly staggering:

Mr. Bragg has put himself and the justice system in far greater peril than he has Mr. Trump.

Read the entire piece here.