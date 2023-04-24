“Abortion is the next infomercial for a class-action lawsuit,” writes Project 21 Ambassador Patrina Mosley.

In an InsideSources commentary, Patrina explains how the stripping of regulations surrounding the abortion pill is endangering women in the name of profit.

The abortion pill makes up more than half of all U.S. abortions and carries four times the risk of hemorrhaging, severe infection, incomplete abortion and death. This lethal regime was initially approved as RU-486 and carried a black box warning from the FDA because of its significant risk of adverse effects. Yet, these chemical pills have been promoted as safe and effective for women by the same medical professionals who receive kickbacks from the pill’s manufacturer, Danco Pharmaceuticals.

The abortion pill regime has become the go-to method because it saves the abortion industry time and money on the overhead of facilities and certified physicians. It is a do-it-yourself method that has led to untold physical and psychological harm to the women they claim to support. There has been a 500 percent spike in emergency room visits because of the abortion pill, and there have been more than 4,000 reported adverse effects and 24 recorded deaths….

This irregulated “access” has resulted in numerous women suffering unnecessarily from gestational misdiagnosis because pills in the mail do not replace a doctor physically examining someone, downplaying the dangerous risks associated with ingesting chemicals powerful enough to not only end the life of the child but the mother as well. The psychological trauma added at the sight of the aborted remains that the manufacturer and distributors like Planned Parenthood says should be discarded in the shower or toilet gets overlooked. No one has yet to tell how this mishandling of medical bio-waste affects our septic and water systems. Another future lawsuit infomercial?…

Last, sexual abusers and partners who are unwilling fathers have access to the abortion pill and have used it to force women to abort and cover up their assaults.