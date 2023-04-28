On the Fox News Channel program “The Ingraham Angle,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper and host Laura Ingraham marveled at the incompetence of Vice President Kamala Harris — and lamented that criticizing her publicly gets one labelled sexist and racist.

Horace said:

It’s remarkable that this president is setting back the quality-and-talent perspective Americans have on blacks and on women. He has managed to pick some of the worst choices in very very critical positions….

What [leftists] shouldn’t do is the shameful thing of saying if you and I see what is obvious for everyone to see — that this is the most incompetent vice president that this country has ever had — if we say that, that that’s somehow anti-woman or anti-black.

This incompetent president has selected so many talentless people. It’s remarkable….

This president is heading into a reelection with some of the lowest approval numbers we have seen. But guess whose numbers are worse? Kamala Harris’s!