Project 21’s Blueprint vs. Biden’s Blueprint: One Betters America. The Other Ruins It.

Black Conservatives Contrast Project 21’s “Blueprint for a Better Deal for Black America”

With Biden’s “Blueprint for How to Ruin America”

In a recent appearance on Newsmax TV, Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) commented on the harm the Biden Administration’s policies are having on America, and in particular on black Americans:

I’ll say without any question… the BLUEPRINT FOR HOW TO RUIN AMERICA being posted by President Biden and the radical left is the reason why patriotism is down and attacks on religious liberty are up. The radical left has simply zeroed in on the foundation of this nation. One of the things I continue to hear from voters across this country is the importance of telling the truth, that we should celebrate our founding fathers and the Judeo-Christian foundation of this nation, not cancel it.

In juxtaposition to President Biden’s harmful policies, members of the National Center for Public Policy Research’s Project 21 black leadership network recently released the Blueprint for a Better Deal for Black America, which offers a vision for ensuring that blacks reach their full potential and achieve the American Dream – a dream that is slipping away under the left’s woke policies.

The Blueprint explores challenges facing black Americans and identifies 56 concrete policy recommendations in eight key areas of focus: Criminal Justice, Critical Race Theory, Education, Election Integrity, Employment, Energy and Regulation, Health Care and Taxes and Spending.

“The Blueprint for a Better Deal for Black America’s goal is solutions – not merely criticisms,” says Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper, who coauthored the Blueprint. “Offering innovative policies to lower the costs for college, to encourage greater educational attainment for inner city youth and to end the crime epidemic, the plan is far-reaching in scope.”

“This document lays out a roadmap for true black empowerment – one of growth and hope and one that doesn’t rely on the old zero-sum game of forcing other groups to sacrifice. It is a must-read for Washington policymakers,” added Cooper.

The “Blueprint for a Better Deal for Black America” can be downloaded here.