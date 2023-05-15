Horace Cooper Slams “Al Not-So-Sharpton” for Politicizing Neely Death

On the Fox News program “The Ingraham Angle,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper slammed Al Sharpton and others who have used the death of Jordan Neely to score political points rather than wait for all of the evidence to be considered regarding Daniel Penny’s involvement in it.

Horace noted that the Biden Administration likewise has selective outrage disorder, choosing to focus on the Neely death over the huge crisis taking place at the southern border: