Howard University Graduates “Need Words of Inspiration, Not Words of Separation”

Ambassadors with the Project 21 black leadership network have choice words for President Joe Biden regarding his controversial commencement address at Howard University.

A. Sonia Morris:

President Biden’s comments at Howard University’s 2023 commencement exercises are at best condescending and at worst racist, because he assumes in addressing a group of mostly black people that blacks only care about one thing: racism, and the nebulous “white supremacy” he so often trots out. Where is the hope for this up-and-coming generation? Where are the hopes of a vibrant economy, safe streets, a secure border, a well-equipped military, energy independence and my goodness, a chance at the American Dream? These graduates need words of inspiration, not words of separation.

Charles Butler:

In his commencement address to Howard University’s graduating class on Saturday, President Joe Biden denounced white supremacy as the “most dangerous terrorist threat” to the nation. “White supremacy… is the single most dangerous terrorist threat in our homeland,” declared Biden. “And I’m not just saying this because I’m at a black HBCU. I say this wherever I go.” Hey Joe, newsflash: All HBCUs are black! Reality is far different. A threat from a white supremacist is rare for most black people; however, the probability of being killed by another black person or “urban terrorist” in a carjacking, home invasion, robbery, stray bullet incident or walking to your car or home is a real possibility. That’s the daily reality for folks living in Chicago and other urban centers.

David Lowery, Jr.: