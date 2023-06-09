Trump Indictment is Gross Abuse of Civil Rights

Ambassadors with the Project 21 black leadership network are responding to former President Trump’s announcement that he has been indicted in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the handling of classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago.

Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper:

This is a sad day for America – a sad day for the rule of law. In America citizens are not supposed to be targeted nor are they exempted from indictment because of who they are or what they stand for. Yet today that’s what Biden’s Justice Department has done. Demonstrating a double standard by Joe Biden’s Justice Department, the former president has been indicted by a weaponized Justice Department. This has occurred despite the Justice Department ignoring the very same behavior by former President Obama and President Biden himself. This Justice Department is not pursuing justice; it is pursuing a political agenda.

Project 21 Ambassador — and former Indiana Attorney General — Curtis T. Hill, Jr.:

This is a blatant attempt to silence the voice of a former president and political opponent. From the moment President Trump rode down the escalator and announced his intentions to become president, the left put a target on his back and used the full authority of the federal government to try and silence him. This is not justice. It is nothing more than a witch hunt because they are scared that come 2024, they will lose to President Trump. The indictment of President Trump shows the lengths the left will go to try to silence their political opposition’s voices. Where is the indictment of President Biden for possessing classified documents in his garage? There appears to be a double standard in this country that will destroy our Republic if we are not careful.

Project 21 Ambassador and law enforcement expert George E. Williams:

This is yet another example of gross abuse of former President Trump’s civil rights by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and the White House. This and other previous indictments against Mr. Trump represent a gross miscarriage of justice and are strictly based on the fact that Mr. Trump is presently a candidate for president in the 2024 election. It is so obvious that the White House and the left are behind this scheme to prevent Mr. Trump from participating in the upcoming presidential election.

Project 21 Director of Membership Development Donna Jackson:

The little trust the country has for its government just diminished even more with the Trump indictment. Our government no longer serves its people, but instead functions as an entity that believes the people are its subjects. We now know for certain that the problem is not just a few bad actors in our intelligence community, which could be remedied by new leadership; rather, the intelligence community needs a complete overhaul. Rarely do I borrow the slogans of the left, but in this case we truly do need an intelligence community “reimagined.” The left can no longer use the patriarchy, racism, toxic masculinity, white privilege and the oppressor-oppressed relationship to push its radical agenda. The never-ending barrage of baseless investigations and bogus indictments against Trump prove none of those things can save you. End CRT. End DEI. End wokeness. Woke needs to die. An injustice anywhere is an injustice everywhere.

Project 21 Ambassador David Lowery, Jr.: