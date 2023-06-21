Corporate Support for Transgenderism is Risky Business

“Embracing transgenderism is risky business for corporations these days,” writes Free Enterprise Project Associate Stefan Padfield in The Washington Times.

The recent controversies — and plummeting profits — for Anheuser-Busch and Target are high-profile cautionary tales of what happens when companies offend their core constituencies in an effort to look LGBTQ+-friendly and/or to get high marks on the Human Rights Coalition’s Corporate Equality Index.

But for any corporations out there who are still tempted to dip their toe into the transgender tide, Stefan outlines “a list of risks that corporate decision-makers arguably should include in their expected value calculations before embracing transgenderism.”

Read Stefan’s whole piece here.