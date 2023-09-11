Health Resources and Services Administration: A Researcher’s Perspective

This is part of a series of perspectives from researchers associated with Project Access, a project of the National Center for Public Policy Research’s Able Americans program. The mission of Project Access is to evaluate and describe what policies, programs, services, resources and research are available related to people with disabilities across 9 operational divisions of the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and thereafter to provide policy recommendations for better and equitable access to relevant HHS information.

I went through the mapping tool on the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) website and recorded all of the grants relevant to disabilities. The first challenge I encountered was a problem with the way the grants are categorized. For instance, some grants focus on a disability, others tangentially touch on disabilities, and others are only connected because they so broadly apply to healthcare which includes disability care. I included the first category, made judgment calls about the second (preferring to be over-inclusive) and excluded the third category.

I did not need to use the disability search terms as the grants are the means by which HRSA fulfills its mission. Instead, I began searching for each relevant grant as they are not hyperlinked from the mapping tool. Through the grant search tool I was able to find a brief summary describing the purpose of each grant and could read the abstract submitted by the applicant (typically a city or state).

Some grants have their own webpage that can be searched for and, once found, is easily read. The process for finding information on these grants is not easy and, aside from those whose job it is to find and apply for grants, not user-friendly. The vast majority of these grants, however, are focused on large entities like states and cities that have trained personnel familiar with these grants and where to track updates and applications.

In addition, there are a few issues with understanding the scope of the program — again, a categorization issue. For instance, should a program focused on expanding healthcare into rural areas be included? The program’s focus is simply to expand healthcare service coverage to areas with lower population density, but this will necessarily benefit those with disabilities. Also, the grant programs range from overly broad to the highly specific (e.g., autism, hemophilia). Reading the grants is a time-consuming exercise, as each of the several grants have several applicants with likely small differences in how they use the grants. Understanding the effects of those differences requires research beyond HRSA.

Finally, the HRSA website is cluttered with various data mining tools that all seem to pull from the database and present the same information in different ways depending on the searcher’s query. These tools are scattered all over the website and not logically placed in one particular area. Also, query capabilities seem limited to the various categories assigned by HRSA. This likely fits the vast majority of customers, but I am certain I was not the only one unable to set up a query that fit my needs.