Office for Civil Rights: A Researcher’s Perspective

This is part of a series of perspectives from researchers associated with Project Access, a project of the National Center for Public Policy Research’s Able Americans program. The mission of Project Access is to evaluate and describe what policies, programs, services, resources and research are available related to people with disabilities across 9 operational divisions of the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and thereafter to provide policy recommendations for better and equitable access to relevant HHS information.

Not all operational divisions within HHS are equally problematic. HHS’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR), for instance, provides some excellent and readily available resources as these two examples show.

1. A detailed PowerPoint presentation teaches Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) agencies about OCR and how services should be provided by following federal regulations, especially those pertaining to non-discrimination. The PowerPoint lays out TANF compliance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (1973) and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act (1964) and that TANF agencies must make reasonable program adjustments and provide alternatives based on individual needs for program access. 2. A detailed fact sheet provides people with disabilities information about how their rights are protected and how agencies should treat them free from discrimination. The fact sheet explains section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (1973) as a law that protects people from discrimination based on disability, and it also explains the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) that does the same thing but applies to all state and local government agencies. The fact sheet also explains who qualifies as someone with a disability or a physical or mental impairment and how to file a complaint with the Office for Civil Rights (OCR).

While this brief snapshot reveals positive content, it must be noted that accessing the content suffers from the same challenges mentioned elsewhere: getting to the information is usually confusing and/or circuitous, and is only revealed after considerable effort.