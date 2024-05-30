Mike Hill: Parents, Not Government, Make the Best Educational Decisions for Children

Project 21 Ambassador Mike Hill, who once served in the Florida House of Representatives, would love to see what’s happening these days in Florida schools become a nationwide trend.

Last year Florida Governor Ron DeSantis passed school choice legislation that has helped to fuel an exodus of students from public schools into private schools.

As a result, public schools are shutting down. As the Daily Caller reports, “Broward County Public Schools, Florida’s second largest school district, has evaluated plans to close up to 42 campuses over the next few years.”

Now that Hill has seen up close what educational freedom can look like, he has set his eyes on changes nationwide: