Horace Cooper Compares Biden’s Broadband Boondoggle to Jim Crow Laws Affecting His Grandfather

This week FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr revealed that not one American has been connected with high-speed internet with the $42.5 billion in funding set aside for this purpose in the 2021 infrastructure bill.

“In fact, [the Biden Administration] now says that no construction projects will even start until 2025 at earliest,” he wrote.

And why? Because “the Biden Admin has been layering a partisan political agenda on top of this $42.45B program – a liberal wish list that has nothing to do with connecting Americans. Climate change mandates, tech biases, DEI requirements, favoring government-run networks + more.”

On tonight’s episode of the Fox News Channel program “The Ingraham Angle,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper, fellow panelist Ned Ryun and host Laura Ingraham talked about how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) requirements in particular stifle innovation and efficiency.

Horace drew from his own family’s experiences with race-based Jim Crow laws as he said: