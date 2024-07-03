Would be racist to overlook Vice President Kamala Harris as a replacement for President Biden on the Democratic ticket?

On the Fox News Channel program “The Ingraham Angle,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper told guest host Brian Kilmeade that voters should be more concerned with Kamala’s competence and likability (or lack thereof) than her race and gender:

The first thing that we observed after she got put on the [2020] ticket was that [Republicans] got a reverse bounce. It turned out that more Americans – particularly Democrats – gave a lower approval to the Biden/Harris ticket than they had been giving to the Biden ticket alone.

The second is that she has had almost four years to demonstrate ANY kind of competency. ANY kind! Pick a leadership issue. Take some time, study a little bit.

If the test for president is “Can you cackle? Can you laugh in the middle of your statement? Can you not be ever serious?” she passes with flying colors.

Her own party knows that she’s incompetent. She may, in fact, be one of the most incompetent people in the Biden administration, setting aside the president’s difficulties…. Then they say: “Oh no, don’t observe that. Don’t notice that. If we pick any anybody else with any competency, we’d only be doing that because we’re racist.”…

The chickens have come home to roost. We on the right believe in a meritocracy. We’re not looking at your color. We’re not looking at your gender. We just wanna know: Can you actually do the job?

They lie and said, “The problem is we haven’t been looking at the race enough. We haven’t been looking at the gender enough.” Well guess what? If you’ve paid any attention to her at all, you know she’s incompetent. And they’re probably stuck with her.