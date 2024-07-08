Horace Cooper: “DEI Appointment” Kamala Harris is Either a Liar or Completely Out of the Loop

On the Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper and guest host Jason Chaffetz discussed whether Vice President Kamala Harris truly did not know about President Biden’s mental decline, or has simply been lying about it.

Horace said:

If she’s part of the cover-up and she knows the truth, she’s been lying to the American people. If she’s not in on the cover-up and she actually can claim to be vice president and work with this guy and never saw any of this, it means that she’s completely out of the loop and certainly isn’t ready to stand in for him…. The vice president comes out and makes statements that build a misimpression with the American people while it’s either obviously a lie that she knew – which makes her inappropriate to take the position, having lied to the American people – or, if she’s so out of the loop, she’s not involved, she’s not engaged, how can she be ready to stand in on a moment’s notice to make critical decisions? You can’t have it both ways….

And, as Horace noted in a previous “Ingraham” appearance, Kamala’s inappropriateness for the presidency doesn’t hinge on this question. He says she’s completely incompetent, and that she’s only where she is because of the left’s obsession with Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI):