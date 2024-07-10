Curtis Hill Dissects the Supreme Court’s Presidential Immunity and Chevron Decisions

What does the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential immunity mean for former President Trump?

Project 21 Ambassador Curtis T. Hill, Jr., who once served as Indiana’s attorney general, discussed this and other legal issues with Steve Lance on NTD’s “Capitol Report.”

First they discussed the immediate ramifications of the immunity decision in terms of Trump’s criminal case in New York. Curtis said:

The case in New York, in my estimation, was always shaky anyway in terms of the initial effort by the Manhattan DA. What we’re seeing now is [that] the Supreme Court has determined that the president of the United States enjoys immunity for conduct that’s official in its nature. So I think the Trump team is — rightfully so — requesting time to consider what that new Supreme Court holding does potentially for the case in New York, setting aside some time to determine if any of the acts or conduct in which the allegations that were brought forth could be considered official and therefore qualify as immune from prosecution.

Curtis and Steve then discussed whether the SCOTUS immunity decision affects Trump’s potential liability over the events of January 6, 2021. Curtis said:

The case needs to go back for further evaluation or analysis as to what is official conduct. The immunity is very clear that if it’s a constitutional authority or official conduct, the president is immune from any prosecution, so someone may have to determine what is the definition of official conduct. And for the executive branch or any government official that can sometimes be tricky, because there are clearly things that the president does that are absolutely official conduct — executing/signing a bill into law, things that only he can do. But there are other things that are sort of interesting. The president of the United States is always the president. You don’t shut down at 5:00 or 10:00; it’s an around-the-clock position. Even when you’re engaged in political activity, that can be considered official capacity.

Curtis also explained why the Supreme Court’s recent Chevron decision was such an important one for the future of the United States: