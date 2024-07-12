On the Fox News Channel Channel program “Hannity,” Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper pushed back against the narrative that President Biden has simply been a puppet for former President Obama.

Horace told host Sean Hannity and fellow panelist Miranda Devine:

I think we can push to the side this notion that it’s been Barack Obama all along pulling the strings for public policy in America.

The fact of the matter is, I think there’s a reason why Barack Obama didn’t endorse him in 2020, asked him not to run in 2016 and — even after he’s the incumbent president — waited until he wrapped up the nomination before he would endorse him. The two people actually don’t like each other.

This election was supposed to be turning on policy. It looks like it’s gonna turn on personality.

When I was in elementary school, there was a president. He ruined the economy. He weakened us internationally. And he had a brother who grifted to the tune of $220,000. This is repeating itself except for one change: We’ve got a president that doesn’t have the mental sharpness that Jimmy Carter did.